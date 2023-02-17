Great Lakes Advocate
Maria Kovacic is an experienced managing director and business owner with more than 10 years experience across the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.

February 18 2023 - 7:00am
NSW Liberal Party president, Maria Kovacic is this month's Mid Coast Liberals special guest. Picture supplied.

Following its successful lunch which welcomed Senator Marise Payne to Forster last year, Mid Coast Liberals will hold a get together later this month.

