Following its successful lunch which welcomed Senator Marise Payne to Forster last year, Mid Coast Liberals will hold a get together later this month.
The meeting will be held on Sunday, February 26 from 2.30pm at Club Forster with key speaker, NSW Liberal Party president, Maria Kovacic.
Ms Kovacic is an experienced managing director and business owner with more than 10 years experience across the commercial, public and not-for-profit sectors.
She founded and ran her own financial services business in western Sydney for more than 16 years, and has served on a number of boards and committees across the community, including Hills Community Aid president and chairperson, Croatian Women in Leadership (Australia and New Zealand) deputy chair, and Franchise Council of Australia director.
Ms Kovacic has spent many years advocating across the community, with a particular focus on the needs of women, small businesses and migrants.
Committed to helping women succeed in business and community roles, she co- founded Western Sydney Women and Western Sydney Executive Women, and was a part of the Parramatta Eels' NRLW Advisory Committee and steering committee for Women@Eels.
Joining Ms Kovacic will be Leslie Williams MP, Aileen Macdonald OAM, MLC and NSW Women's Council treasurer, Joanne Bromilow.
Branch member and co-organiser, Margie Rushton said the event was an ideal opportunity to welcome new members and chart a course for the upcoming State election.
"This will be an extremely interesting meeting as we are planning to try and develop a women's group within the branch."
To assist with catering please advise your attendance before Wednesday, February 22.
RSVP Jim Peters jim@pipersbay.com.au
