Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
February 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Australia's best selling car being crash tested by ANCAP.

Independent vehicle safety advocate, ANCAP SAFETY, has welcomed the Australian government's release of its national road safety road map - the National Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2025 - which will help focus government, industry and community efforts to improve road safety and reduce road trauma over the next three years.

