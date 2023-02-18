Independent vehicle safety advocate, ANCAP SAFETY, has welcomed the Australian government's release of its national road safety road map - the National Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2025 - which will help focus government, industry and community efforts to improve road safety and reduce road trauma over the next three years.
The overarching National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) places "vehicle safety"as a cornerstone to road safety improvement - acknowledged as one of priority areas the Australian government and all state and territory governments will focus their efforts towards achieving zero deaths and serious injuries by 2050. Encouraging the prioritisation and proliferation of technology-based vehicle safety features, and encouraging consumer and fleet uptake of newer and inherently safer vehicles, are clear action areas identified in the NRSS and Action Plan, and supported by ANCAP. The Action Plan will also pursue targets for five star ANCAP rated vehicles with a date stamp of no more than six years, to encourage ongoing improvement in vehicle design and market supply of current five star vehicles.
"There's no doubt that safety enhancements in light vehicles over the past decade have demonstrably improved road safety, with the average risk of death or serious injury in a crash to the driver of a vehicle manufactured in 2019 being 25 per cent less than that of a driver in a vehicle manufactured in 2010. The road fatality rate has also dropped from 6.1 to 4.6 per 100,000 population," ANCAP chief executive officer, Carla Hoorweg said.
"The actions identified in the new National Road Safety Action Plan underscore the vital, highly influential and continuing role ANCAP plays in encouraging market change through a non-regulatory process.
"The Australian government's ongoing commitment to ANCAP as outlined in this latest action plan will provide Australian consumers and fleet operators with reassurance that only the safest vehicles will be supplied to our shores."
Currently 92 per cent of all passenger vehicles, SUVs and light commercial vehicles sold are covered by an ANCAP rating, with 87 per cent reaching the five star standard.
"In the coming years, we will no doubt see further significant change in the vehicle safety landscape and ANCAP will continue to evolve and grow to ensure the broader vehicle fleet is equipped with the latest safety technologies. The objectives outlined in the strategy and action plan should see a positive change in the number of lives lost and serious injuries sustained," Ms Hoorweg added.
The focus of the NRSS aligns with ANCAP's own strategic objectives.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.