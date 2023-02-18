The overarching National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) places "vehicle safety"as a cornerstone to road safety improvement - acknowledged as one of priority areas the Australian government and all state and territory governments will focus their efforts towards achieving zero deaths and serious injuries by 2050. Encouraging the prioritisation and proliferation of technology-based vehicle safety features, and encouraging consumer and fleet uptake of newer and inherently safer vehicles, are clear action areas identified in the NRSS and Action Plan, and supported by ANCAP. The Action Plan will also pursue targets for five star ANCAP rated vehicles with a date stamp of no more than six years, to encourage ongoing improvement in vehicle design and market supply of current five star vehicles.