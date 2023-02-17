MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle has urged ratepayers and members of the community to attend the Community Conversations program, which was reintroduced early last year following a two-year COVID-19 enforced hiatus.
The aim of the Community Conversations program is to build relationships within the Mid-Coast community, to gain an understanding of what is important to different communities within the region and to be able to work more collaboratively with them.
Community Conversations, which began in 2019 at Taree, Forster, Wingham, Old Bar, Harrington, Stroud, Pacific Palms, Gloucester, Bulahdelah, Tea Gardens, Nabiac and Hallidays Point, were led by MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio, directors and councillors.
With the election of a new council in December 2021 and the easing of COVID protocols around public gatherings in early 2022, a decision was made to reinvigorate the Community Conversations program for 2022, engagement, communications and education manager, Marcelle Boyling reported to councillors attending the February monthly ordinary meeting.
Additional locations were added into the program on the understanding they would rotate to other areas in a similar location to provide opportunities for different community members to attend, Ms Boyling said.
"The aim of the first round of meetings for 2022 was to reconnect with communities, provide an update on what council is working on or planning for their area and, importantly, provide an opportunity for the community to share their ideas, concerns and questions with us," she said.
"This round, held during April-June 2022 at 16 locations across the Mid-Coast, attracted an attendance of 534 people and was the subject of a report to the August 2022 ordinary meeting of council."
The second round, held in September-November, at 15 locations, including the larger communities of Taree and Tuncurry, attracted 459 people.
This leads to two conclusions; one is that major centres are extremely satisfied with what council is doing or there's more apathy at larger centres- MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
Smaller communities, Tea Gardens (38), Nabiac (23), Stroud (30), Pacific Palms (34), Old Bar (75) and Hallidays Point (50), attracted more than larger centres Taree (20), Tuncurry (22) and Gloucester (16).
Ms Boyling explained Forster - which was historically low - was moved to Tuncurry to attract more
attendance.
"It is also noted that communities in these areas have more access to council on a day-to-day basis through customer service centres and other relationships."
Jeremy Miller described Community Consultations as a wonderful program.
"In terms of consultation and facing the ratepayers, they can ask questions and find out what council is up to and how we operate and to answer their questions directly," Cr Miller said.
"I think it is a wonderful exercise in transparency and I look forward to the next one."
Cr Tickle said a disappointing aspect of the meetings attended by councillors was the lack of attendance at major centres.
"This leads to two conclusions; one is that major centres are extremely satisfied with what council is doing or there's more apathy at larger centres," Cr Tickle said.
"I commend smaller communities; they come together with concerns as a whole, they work close together but I would now really encourage the likes of Forster Tuncurry and the Taree community to come to these meetings because it is an opportunity for council to hear from them directly, it is an opportunity for council to communicate as to where we are heading as a council and how much it impacts them."
Attendance shows that smaller communities value the opportunity to hear from council and take up the opportunity to ask questions and understand how services are delivered, Ms Boyling said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
