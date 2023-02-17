THERE'S more to football than just kicking the ball around the park, according to 14-year-old James Semmens from Pacific Palms.
The beautiful game's more cerebral than that.
"You have to think about everything you do on the pitch,'' James explained.
"That's what I like about it. And also it's good playing in a team.
"It's a fun game to play as well.''
James and Larissa Ryan from Green Point are recipients of Northern NSW Football Talented Indigenous Scholarships. The scholarships are designed to support talented Indigenous players, coaches and referees from across the region.
"I found out (about the scholarship) last week. It's pretty exciting,'' James said with a smile.
"I was very surprised.''
Football has been a big part of his life since he first took on the game as a 5-year-old.
"It started playing club with Pacific Palms,'' he said.
"My older brother started to play when he was 5, so I just wanted to be like him.''
You have to think about everything you do on the pitch- James Semmens
An attacking midfielder, James showed enough promise to make his representative debut in under 9s.
At 13 he trialled successfully to play for Mid Coast Football in the National Premier League (NPL), a competition where the majority of teams are from Newcastle. As such, James spends much of the footy season on the road. He's been playing NPL for the past three years.
"We play in Newcastle a lot and we train twice a week, once at Nabiac and the other at Port Macquarie,'' he explained.
Mid Coast under 14s made the grand final of the NPL last year and James won the coach's award for the big match. He was also named in the Newcastle All Stars for the NSW First Nations Tournament that involved teams from around the State.
James supports Arsenal in the EPL. One day he'd like to play the game professionally and said he'll work as hard as needed to achieve that ambition.
He's played a bit of futsal, football's indoor cousin, in the past, but football takes up most of his spare time.
"I do go to the beach a lot,'' he added.
(An interview with Larissa Ryan will feature soon).
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.