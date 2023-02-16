PolAir assists in man hunt in Taree

A PolAir helicopter was involved in a search in Taree on Wednesday, February 2, 2023.
PolAir was in the area for other NSW Police operational needs, when the Manning-Great Lakes Police District sought the assistance of the helicopter in locating a suspect around 1pm.
A man was found hiding in a residential premises on the northern side of Taree Railway Station.
The general duties police and crime prevention team worked together to apprehend the man, who was charged with shoplifting offences.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.