MidCoast Council has a pocket full of money to give out to groups planning to hold an event or festival in the coming 18 months.
However, groups have to apply for sponsorship by March 31.
"From art shows and music festivals, to sporting events, food, fashion and everything in between, our events celebrate all the Mid-Coast has to offer," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"They connect our residents and communities, attract visitors to the Mid-Coast and help to boost the local economy," she said.
There are three categories of funding in the sponsorship program.
Up to $2500 is available in the community and local events category for events being held between July 1 and June 30, 2024. This category supports events primarily aimed at local audiences.
In the events and festivals category up to $10,000 is available for events being held between July-December 31. This category supports events that attract visitors from outside the Mid-Coast region.
We welcome event organisers to apply for funding to get their event off the ground and help put the Mid-Coast region on the map.- MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman
Funding also is available in the regionally significant category for events that showcase the Mid-Coast on a much larger scale and would be difficult to replicate elsewhere.
"We welcome event organisers to apply for funding to get their event off the ground and help put the Mid-Coast region on the map," Ms Tuckerman said.
Check the event sponsorship guidelines online to assist with the application.
There are some examples of how to address the selection criteria.
Organisers of regionally significant events' should contact the MidCoast Council events team prior to application on 7955 7461.
For further information and to apply, head to https://bit.ly/3RTe26c
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.