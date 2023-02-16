Six youngsters from Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club will travel to Sydney next month to compete in the State Championships.
The athletes automatically qualified for the championships following their success at the Regional Little Athletics Championships held in Tamworth earlier this month.
They are expected to be joined by fellow club members who are waiting to learn if they qualify.
Twenty club members competed at the regional championships, returning home with eight gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals, along with two regional records.
Competing in the under eight years 200 metre run for the first time, Harry Lynch demonstrated he has a bright future on the track.
In the final, Harry and three fellow finalists fought for gold in the last 100 metres with the lead changing on a number of occasions.
Just 0.22 seconds separated the foursome in a photo finish, with Harry picking up silver.
A special mention to Jasmine Lette, who competed in the under 13 girls multi class.
In her first year of athletics Jasmine won a swag of medals at the National PSSA Carnival late last year and then backed up at Tamworth qualifying for State in five events.
Jasmine also was also honoured by the State government during the week in recognition of her achievements at the Australian Track and Field Championships in 2022.
What was really pleasing to see was the sportsmanship and determination in all our athletes over the two days in testing conditions.
An average temp of plus 30 over the two days tested our athletes to which all rose to the occasion and were great ambassadors of our club and community.
For a lot of our athletes this was their first regional athletics carnival in front of hundreds of athletes and spectators, who had travelled from Tamworth, Port Macquarie and beyond.
Results:
Gold
Silver
Bronze
