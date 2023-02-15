Great Lakes Advocate

John Hunter Children's Hospital in Zero Childhood Cancer program funded by federal government and Minderoo Foundation

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 15 2023 - 6:00pm
John Hunter Children's Hospital.

John Hunter Children's Hospital will be one of nine centres in the country to gain access to a National precision medicine program to treat children with cancer.

DC

