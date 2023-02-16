Great Lakes Advocate

A $2000 funding grant from Greater Bank will help Sweet Pea meet its commitments

February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Sweet Pea Animal Rescue director, Samantha Blake and volunteer co-ordinator, Kristy Gray, with with rescue greyhound Star from Rural Outback Animal Rescue, Cobar. Picture supplied.

Covering the cost of food and vet treatment for rescued animals awaiting adoption is a constant challenge for Sweet Pea Animal Rescue.

