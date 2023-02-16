Covering the cost of food and vet treatment for rescued animals awaiting adoption is a constant challenge for Sweet Pea Animal Rescue.
The Forster-based service can better meet those cost pressures in the coming months after taking out the January round of Greater Bank's #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.
Sweet Pea Animal Rescue receives $2000 for winning the public vote, with Taree Tigers Hockey Club and Tareebit Day Club each receiving $500 as the monthly runners-up.
Sweet Pea Animal Rescue director, Samantha Blake, said the group was dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need.
"We rely heavily on our team of dedicated volunteers, donations, events, raffles and adoption fees to continue to provide the best care possible for creatures that find themselves without a home," she said.
"We ensure that animals are desexed, vaccinated and healthy before finding them their wonderful forever homes.
"The heart-warming success stories of past rescue animals make it all worth it and seeing animals living a safe and happy life is all we could ever want.
"This money from Greater Bank will help us to cover the never-ending food and vet bills that are part and parcel of doing what we do, so we are very thankful for their contribution."
Greater Bank's Mid North Coast regional sales manager, Jennifer Smith, said animals don't choose to become homeless.
"People find themselves unable to care for animals for a variety of reasons, but it's never the animal's fault," Jennifer said.
"That's why we are more than happy to be able to help Sweet Pea Animal Rescue continue their important work."
The February round of the #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program has a further $3000 on offer, with Tinonee Public School P & C Association, Shoretrack Ltd (Coffs Harbour) and Heart to Heart Australia, Forster in the running as our monthly nominees.
The public online vote is now open at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast until 5pm Wednesday March 1.
