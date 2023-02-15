UPDATE:
This morning's lockdown at Great Lakes College, Forster campus appears to have been a hoax after police failed to find any evidence of a bomb.
During the lockdown students were confined to their classrooms for approximately 25 minutes while police searched the premises.
School operations returned to normal after an all-student assembly was held to outline what led to the lockdown.
Parents and carers this afternoon received a letter from the reliving principal, Michael Adams explaining the situation.
Late this afternoon a Department of Education spokesperson issued the following statement:
"Following reports of a security matter at Great Lakes College's Forster Campus, the school immediately followed set emergency procedures.
"NSW Police were immediately notified, with staff and students briefly under lockdown while the police investigated and gave the all clear.
"The safety and wellbeing of students and staff is the Department's highest priority."
Background
Editor's note - publishing hoaxes of this nature can encourage copycats. For this reason, we kindly request media outlets refrain from publishing details.
EARLIER:
Great Lakes College, Forster campus has been caught up in a bomb scare.
The unconfirmed report of a bomb threat was received earlier this morning, Wednesday, February 15.
According to a source, Manning Great Lakes Police District officers have visited the school and are conducting investigations.
There are no reports of injuries.
Police, NSW Department of Education media unit and the school have been contacted for comment.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
