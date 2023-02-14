Great Lakes Advocate

'Full-blown negligence' inside the Anglican Care Storm Village aged care home in Taree as elderly left in agony

By Gabriel Fowler
February 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aged care watchdog has stopped just short of revoking Anglican Care's licence to operate Storm Village. Picture Julia Driscoll

STOMACH-TURNING details of the "most serious'' failings at an Anglican Care nursing home have emerged days after it was sanctioned for putting residents at "immediate and severe risk".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.