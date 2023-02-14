A series of free workshops designed to equip community groups and organisation with the tools to work efficiently within their community and groups will be held during March.
Hosted by MidCoast Council and delivered by The Grants Guy, workshops will cover a range of topics including making local connections, identifying opportunities, managing change, effective leadership, funding opportunities and more.
Attendees can expect to learn effective ways to work with their community, create partnerships, collaborate, build competency within their organisation and plan for the future.
"We had excellent feedback from people who attended the 2022 workshops with The Grants Guy," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"Attendees appreciated the learning opportunity and said they benefited from networking with others who had the shared goal of improving the sustainability and liveability of the Mid-Coast," Mr Mills said.
"These workshops can provide long lasting benefits to Mid-Coast communities by strengthening an organisation's innovation, processes and resources."
The workshops will be held:
To book in for a workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3INhuNf and complete the short online form.
