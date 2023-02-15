Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes and Taree United meet in final round of T1 cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes batsman Drew Townsend at the crease during a recent game against Taree West. The Dolphins will meet Taree United on Saturday, with the game to decide the minor premier.

GREAT Lakes has to beat Taree United this Saturday, February 18 in the final round of the Manning T1 cricket competition to finish minor premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.