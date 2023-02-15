GREAT Lakes has to beat Taree United this Saturday, February 18 in the final round of the Manning T1 cricket competition to finish minor premiers.
United goes into the game with a three point lead over the Dolphins.
Saturday's game is scheduled for Chatham Park - United's home ground.
The field has been out of bounds this season due to damage caused by on-going wet weather last year while mechanical problems with United's roller has caused further complications in recent weeks.
Great Lakes and United met in last season's grand final, where United emerged victorious.
The Dolphins were competition leaders for much of this campaign, however, a loss to Gloucester a fortnight ago saw United leap frog them on the ladder.
Regardless of this Saturday's result, the Dolphins and United will clash in the major premiership on Saturday, February 25, with Wingham and Gloucester to meet in the minor semi-final, probably at Wingham.
Winner of the major semi will host the grand final on Saturday, March 11.
However, there's more than just prestige in finishing minor premier, as this is an advantage if wet weather impacts on the finals series.
The Dolphins warmed up for Saturday's showdown by scoring a comfortable win over Wingham at Tuncurry.
Great Lakes made 6/176, bowling Wingham out for 142.
A defiant 89 by Great Lakes opener Liam Simpson was a highlight of the match.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.