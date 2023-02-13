The final was an equally close affair. Forster had an early lead courtesy of a five end winning sequence of seven shots to lead 7-2. Tuncurry then hit back with their own run of six ends straight to lead12-7. Shots were exchanged between these two teams and after 15 ends the margin was still 5 shots to Tuncurry, at 15-10. Forster then won 4 of the next 5 ends, and the score was all tied up at 17-17 with just the last end to play. With Tuncurry holding the shot, John Bagnall drew the shot with his first bowl to hold game for Forster. Tuncurry's Neville Brymer was unable to change the head and Forster ran out 18-17 winners.