Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes sides dominate Zone 11 bowls fours championship

By Noel James
February 14 2023 - 10:00am
The Forster BC team of Brian Wilson, Shannon White, Martin Gosper, Kevin Robinson are the Zone 11 open fours champions.

ZONE 11 bowls fours championship for 2022/23 has been completed in the three divisions with the finals being hosted by Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.

