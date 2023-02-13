ZONE 11 bowls fours championship for 2022/23 has been completed in the three divisions with the finals being hosted by Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
In the first semi of the opens featured a clash between Forster clubmates in a battle to reach the final. Dave Ireland, Jason Morse, Heath McGuire and Keeden McGuire played Brian Wilson, Kevin Robinson, Martin Gosper and Shannon White.
Shannon's team had an early 6-1 lead, but that was slowly whittled away until after 15 ends the scores were tied up at 10-10. They were also all square after 18 ends at 12 apiece. A three on the 19th end to Shannon was decisive and he closed out with a single on the last for a 16-13 win.
The second semi saw John Mitchell, Steve Newman, Ashley Brymer and Jason Aurisch from Tuncurry Beach playing the Pacific Palms team of Brad Fraser, Dave Bush, John Higman and Peter Harris. This was a game that went right down to the wire. After 15 ends Peter trailed by 7-12, but they came home very well, winning five of the last six ends to snatch a 15-14 win.
This set up a final between Forster and Pacific Palms. Forster proved to be the best starters and quickly had a 7-1 lead, which they continued to build on and after 11 ends they had a commanding 14-3 lead. Palms did try to fight back, but the Forster team was too experienced to let this one get away and they ran out 18-9 winners.
THE first semi in the seniors was a clash between the Forster team of Chris Slater, Brian Harris, Vic McGlashan and Geoff Robinson, against Harvey Phillips, Mick Kilkeary, Lindsay Langtry and Daryl Webster from Old Bar. Forster led up to the 12th end where Old Bar scored 5 to hit the lead for the first time. This was a lead that they would never relinquish and went on to win 21-11.
The second semi had Ron Carder, Paul Meyers, Barry Duggan and Mark Aldridge from Forster playing Col Campbell, Daryl Fitzgerald, Grant McKirdy and George McCartney from Sporties.
Sporties team jumped from the blocks and were never headed, running out decisive 22-9 winners.
So, it was Old Bar versus Sporties for the title. Sporties were looking good with an 8-1 lead after 5 ends. This was when the wheels fell off. Old Bar won 4 ends running, scoring 14 shots, including a massive 7, to smash their way to a 15-8 lead. Sporties team never recovered, despite scoring a couple of ones. Old Bar scored a five and a four on successive ends put the result beyond doubt with the final score being 29-15.
IN reserves the semi No.1 saw a clash between two Tuncurry Beach teams with Phil Swalwell, Gary McMahon, Frank Edwards and Steve Holohan playing Kevin Walsh, Kevin Woods, Andrew Harker and Neville Brymer. Neville's team was just too good and ran out convincing 27-12 winners.
The second semi again saw a clash of clubmates with two Forster teams playing. Jeff Moyes, Barry Lambert, Trevor Jackson and John Davies played Brian Collins, Dennis Tull Ben Quirke and John Bagnall.
What a game. There was hardly more than a couple of shots in this for the duration. Scores were tied at 7-7, 12-12, and after the final end, 15-15. Off to an extra end, where John Bagnall's team got up by 1 shot.
The final was an equally close affair. Forster had an early lead courtesy of a five end winning sequence of seven shots to lead 7-2. Tuncurry then hit back with their own run of six ends straight to lead12-7. Shots were exchanged between these two teams and after 15 ends the margin was still 5 shots to Tuncurry, at 15-10. Forster then won 4 of the next 5 ends, and the score was all tied up at 17-17 with just the last end to play. With Tuncurry holding the shot, John Bagnall drew the shot with his first bowl to hold game for Forster. Tuncurry's Neville Brymer was unable to change the head and Forster ran out 18-17 winners.
Congratulations to all of our winners, and good luck in the State finals in July.
