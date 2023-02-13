Great Lakes Advocate

Gloucester Thunderbolts 2023 Picnic Carnival swim meet a great success

February 14 2023 - 10:00am
Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club held its annual picnic swimming carnival to great success, with local swimmers among the medals in a highly competitive day in the pool.

