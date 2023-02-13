AT last, Good News Week for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, seven times champions of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition.
They stood on Peter Barclay Field in glorious isolation, the club coach, Ron McCarthy, and the Dolphins' new club captain, Mid North Coast Axeman representative backrower, Blake Polson, waiting for players - then, through the gates they came, a gang of five.
They were local Forster-Tuncurry youths, mates for years, who had heard on the grapevine the Dolphins were in need of players for next Saturday's annual Crescent Head seven-a-side tournament; young, fit, tough and talented youths.
And the Dolphins were desperate.
The club was at death's door, near breaking point.
Last winter, the Dolphins toiled through the season without sufficient players to qualify for the Kennards Hire play-off semi-finals.
But this was the start of a new season for the Dolphins, a time for new challenges and opportunities, when new players optimistically meant the dawning of a new era, discarding past frustrations and recent setbacks, years when too few new, young players were recruited.
Max Wynne and Angus Edwards sparkled as a halfback combination and with their mates, they settled into training like old hands, guided along the demanding paths of seven-a-side rugby by the astute Axeman representative backrower, Blake Polson, and quiet advice of coach McCarthy.
Representative backrower Polson ran the show, introducing the players to the intricacies of Sevens rugby.
