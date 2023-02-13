TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club president Garry McQuillan is confident the Mid North Coast Country Championship qualifying race will stay at the Tuncurry track next year.
The club conducted the 1400 metre event last Sunday for the first time. A crowd estimated at 3000 packed into the course despite sweltering conditions.
"Racing NSW doesn't give much away, but they're already telling me what we have to do for next year,'' Mr McQuillan said.
"So with the feedback we're getting, I believe we're a big chance. If that's the case, then we're looking forward to having the race here again.''
He described the day as 'great for our club.'
Mr McQuillan was pleased with the size of the crowd.
"We've had bigger crowds there, at our seafood day we had 3000 plus and Sunday didn't quite come up to day,'' he said.
"And the first day we opened - well the crowd was humongous then.''
"I think the heat might have been a factor last Sunday. But there were plenty of people there last Sunday.''
Betting turnover details hadn't been released when Mr McQuillan spoke to the Advocate. However, he expected it would be in the region of $1.3 million to $1.4 million.
"That's a record for us and a great result,'' he said.
Mr McQuillan said the win of the Terry Evans-trained Sir Ravanelli in the feature race was 'the icing on the cake.' Evans is based at Tuncurry and he was featured on the front page of last week's Advocate.
Sir Ravanelli will now start in the $500,000 Country final over 1400 metres to be raced at Randwick on Saturday, April 1.
"I didn't have a bet, but I couldn't stop cheering when he crossed the line, because I realised a horse trained at Tuncurry will now be running in the final at Randwick,'' Mr McQuillan said.
The club's next meeting will be the Family of League (formerly Men of League) race day to be held on Saturday, February 25.
League greats including Ron Coote, Mike Cleary and Bob McCarthy will be guests, with the annual Mick Adams Memorial Golf Day to be held at Forster on Friday, February 24.
