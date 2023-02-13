Great Lakes Advocate

Big crowd defied the heat to attend Country Championship meeting at Tuncurry | Photos

By Mick McDonald
February 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club president Garry McQuillan is confident the Mid North Coast Country Championship qualifying race will stay at the Tuncurry track next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.