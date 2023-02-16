Mabel maybe a timid, shy girl around new people.
Not surprising since she has been let down by hoomans during her short life.
But, Mabel can hold her own in her foster family full of cats and two Labradors.
Her foster mum says when the house is calm Mabel will come for snuggles and loves attention.
So a quiet house would be perfect.
Someone with some time to earn her trust would also be ideal.
It won't take long, she is looking for that secure loving home where she can blossom.
Mabel is almost six months old.
Her adoption fee is $75 and she is microchipped, vaccinated and desexed.
Contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827 to meet her. NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
