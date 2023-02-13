Hundreds of households and businesses across the Mid-Coast will receive faster, more efficient broadband technology.
Earlier today, Monday, February 13 the Federal government announced the continued roll-out of full fibre to the premises across the country.
Forster and Wallabi Point will be able to upgrade to a full-fibre broadband connection from 2024.
The upgrades are available when an eligible household orders a higher-speed plan than would be available to them over the existing copper line.
Many houses and businesses are now connected to the broadband network via copper wire to nodes, or on-street connection boxes, carrying the fibre network.
The government is spending $2.4 billion replacing the old copper lines with high-speed fibre to 1.5 million additional premises by the end of 2025.
The enhancements to the nbn® network to deliver faster speeds and more data reflect and support business and societal changes over the last two years.
According to Venture research, commissioned by nbn, online health consultations have increased by 147 per cent, online secondary educational engagement has grown by 114 per cent and a third of people who can work from home now expect to continue working from home at least one day a week.
The company is also supporting growing demands from Australian businessses for faster speeds and more data.
Research indicates that 40 per cent of businesses are using video conferencing, cloud storage or cloud-based software.
Other benefits of higher speeds include:
The benefits are even greater for larger households with many high bandwidth devices being used at the same time.
More speed is better for when the whole family is streaming online at the same time - working from home, gaming, and watching movies.
To trigger an upgrade, customers at eligible premises need to place an order with a retailer which is based on one of nbn's three highest residential wholesale speed tiers.
To find out if you're eligible for an upgrade register at nbn.com.au/fttpupgrade.
