From a family's loss and sadness has come a sense of hope and brighter future for many families across the Great Lakes.
Nine years ago keen surfer, Toby Flew died following a short battle with cancer.
But, his legacy and name has lived on through the fundraising efforts of his surfing friends, Forster Boardriders and the wider community which late last week donated $25,000 to Forster Private Hospital.
Every year - there was a three year break during COVID - the boardriders organise the massive and successful Live Like Toby retro tag team event on 'old school' single and twin fins.
Funds also were raised through a number of family friendly events, barbecue and raffles, which include one-off custom made surfboards.
The event has taken off over the years - it has grown legs, Live Like Toby co-organiser, Darren McDonagh said.
Since the first event was held back in 2015, its has raised a massive $80,000 for the hospital's oncology ward, enabling the purchase of additional chemotherapy chairs and cooling caps.
"We are the only facility on the Mid North Coast which has the cooling caps," Forster Private Hospital executive assistant, Tracey Stallings said.
Tracey explained the tight-fitting helmet like caps help people retain their hair during chemotherapy.
"Or, if they do lose their hair, it grows back faster." she said.
Cape Hawke Health chairman, John Vaughan was grateful and welcomed the donation.
"It is fantastic that the money has come back here; and you can see what it has done for the community," Mr Vaughan said.
