It's like it was almost meant to be - Terry Evans, the only trainer at Tuncurry, is off to the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final with the flashy grey Sir Ravanelli after winning the Mid North Coast Country Qualifier at the Tuncurry track.
You couldn't have scripted it better. Jockey Darryl McLellan gave the gelding time to find his feet before landing outside the leader and, to the cheers of the local crowd, he put the race away with 300m to run.
Evans has spent the week helping promote Tuncurry's debut as host of the $150,000 Newhaven Park Mid North Coast Country Championships (1400m) and when the grey hit the line it was a moment he won't forget.
"What a week. It's a big thrill,'' Evans said.
"We're over the moon. It was a perfect ride, he did everything right. Settled, got to the front and when he let down he left them standing.
"He's had feet issues, everyone knows that, and we've had bar shoes on him but it's all come together.
"The owners deserve it, all the money they put in, and we've worked hard to get him there. I'm just so excited, there are a lot of people to thank but we'll thank them during the week.
"This is another level. The owners are so excited and good on them. It's been a long process but we've got there now."
Sir Ravanelli ($6) had just over half a length to spare on the line over the fast finishing Imatruestar ($11), trained by Grant Jobson and who also qualifies for the Final, with 1-1/2 lengths to last year's winner Swamp Nation ($5.50) in third.
Evans arrived at Tuncurry just under 15 years ago and has seen the ups and downs as the club fought to be licensed, stage race meetings and develop into a Country Championships venue.
"We knew it was a work in progress but it's been bloody tough,'' he said.
McLellan is adamant Sir Ravanelli won't be making up the numbers when he arrives at Royal Randwick on April 1 while Evans said how he bridges the gap between this win and the Final is a problem for after the dust settles on the win.
The hoop was always confident before the race that if the five-year-old settled in the run he would be a force and believes he can only get better.
"He just does everything right for me. I came out of the barriers and let him take his time to get there,'' he said.
"I could have ridden him anywhere I wanted to in the race. He's just looking to win races now and not looking to throw them away.
"He's a legitimate chance that's for sure."
Sir Ravanelli is rated a $26 chance in the $500,000 Final with TAB.
