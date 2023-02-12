Great Lakes Advocate

Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans off to Randwick for the Country Championship final with Sir Ravanelli

By Ray Hickson
Updated February 13 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:30am
A jubilant jockey Darryl McLennan after his win on Sir Ravanelli at Tuncurry on Sunday. Photo Steve Hart

It's like it was almost meant to be - Terry Evans, the only trainer at Tuncurry, is off to the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final with the flashy grey Sir Ravanelli after winning the Mid North Coast Country Qualifier at the Tuncurry track.

