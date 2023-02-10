Forster Private Hospital is government's preferred site for new public hospital

Forster Private Hospital has been announced as the preferred site for a new public hospital for Forster Tuncurry.
The announcement came on the back of the announcement of a further $114 million funding for final stage of the Manning Base Hospital by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole, and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor at Taree on Friday, February 10.
Mrs Taylor said that additional funding for a new public hospital for Forster had recently been secured "that will ensure a Forster Tuncurry public hospital will be delivered in late 2024/early2025."
However, the amount of that funding was not revealed.
Mr Toole said that the new facility in Forster will "complement private healthcare options in the region."
"The new Forster Tuncurry Public Hospital will include a range of enhanced services, including emergency, inpatient and outpatient care," Mr Toole said.
The site is not definitely confirmed, however. The potential of the site is still being investigated.
Discussions are underway with the landowners of the preferred site, Cape Hawke Community hospital and Health Association and the current operator of Forster Private Hospital, Healthe Care, a statement from the State government said.
The $114 million announced for Manning Base Hospital was "to bolster the intensive and emergency care services at the hospital" the Premier said, and is in addition to the $100 million previously announced prior to the last State election to deliver stage two of the redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital.
However, independent candidate for Myall Lakes Dr Jason Bendall, a anesthetist at Manning Base Hospital, questioned the government's commitment to deliver the staged redevelopment of the hospital.
"The reality is the $100 million promised for Manning Base Hospital in 2018 is still yet to be delivered. An entire election cycle has gone by and nothing has happened. This funding was not even important enough to be included in the 2022-23 NSW Budget, so why is the Premier coming to Taree now?" he asked.
"Stage two was committed in 2018 and it's not built. What confidence do we have 43 days out from an election that stage two and three will actually eventuate?"
Mrs Taylor's response was to reference hospitals in other regional areas of NSW, to which Dr Bendall replied they weren't in the Myall Lakes.
"What we said we'll do is we'll get on with stage two and stage three right away and you will have a magnificent hospital," Mrs Taylor said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.