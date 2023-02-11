Drought, fires, floods, and COVID-19.
Aussie farmers have gone through a lot in the past few years and they're probably hoping never to see such times again.
Which is not to say they won't.
Enter the Future Ready Young Farmers and Fishers course; a free micro learning program designed to help build resilience capabilities in young farmers and fishers aged 18-40 across the Mid-Coast region.
Funded by the Young Farmer Business Program (YFBP), an initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the course is delivered by certified social enterprise organisation, Resilient Ready.
Focused on a series of five-minute modules, the program is for every young farmer and fisher who may think that getting "future ready" in business is too complex, expensive or time consuming.
According to Resilient Ready program manager, Mel Peverill, the course provides valuable information that without a large time commitment from participants.
"We do the program through five minute micro-learnings as 'thought starters' to help them think about different ways that they can build resilience into their businesses," Mel said.
Delivered over a three month period, the course provides participants with 15 micro-learning modules chosen by a local steering group, two minute video case studies in each module filmed with a local business peer, and three family-friendly workshops to build connections and support shared success.
"It's a program to inspire behaviour change that will help young farmers do business better in the good times as well as set them up to thrive in the bad times."
Registrations for the course are open now with the first modules to be released at the start of March.
To register go to resilientready.org/projects/bcr-toolkit-young-farmers-in-midcoast-nsw.
For more information you can email info@resilientready.org or call 0401 566 602.
