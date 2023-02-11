RBT is 40 years old. In those years NSW Police has conducted more than 123 million random breath tests, and taken close to one million drunk drivers off NSW roads.
Victoria was the first state in Australia to introduce roadside random breath tests for alcohol in July 1976.
NSW eventually followed suit - after years of community debate.
On December 17, 1982 an anonymous motorist was stopped on Parramatta Road, Granville, RBT number one. This saw the start of a three-year trial that has never ended.
Although community standards deem drink driving unacceptable today, in the late 1970s and early 1980s powerful lobby groups opposed the radical idea to test drivers randomly for the effects of alcohol.
In 1982, the NSW Australian Hotels Association president, Barry McInerney, described random breath testing as "an imposition on the working class" and "an unfair attack on responsible, sane drinking drivers who pose absolutely no danger on the road."
Incredibly, the Australian Law Reform Commission at the time was also opposed to the introduction of RBT: "Important liberties should not surrendered on the basis of a hunch or as a consequence of wishful thinking."
Before random breath testing was introduced the 1970s there were between 3500 and 3700 road deaths annually across Australia. In recent years, the national road toll has fallen to between 1100 and 1200 deaths even though there are thousands more cars on the road..
In 1982, NSW alone reported 1253 road deaths - of which 340 were attributed to alcohol.
Last year, NSW alone reported 270 road deaths - of which 47 were attributed to alcohol.
Today, NSW Police conduct more than 4 million roadside breath tests each year, and catch between 20,000 and 30,000 drunk drivers over the 0.05 limit.
The term "booze bus" was coined in the early days after police used ex-government Leyland Leopard buses to conduct further breath tests after drivers blew over the limit roadside.
Today, police use dedicated buses and vans with specialist equipment for roadside retesting for both alcohol and illicit drugs.
"We were one of the first jurisdictions in the world to see random breath testing taking place," NSW Deputy Premier and Police Minister, Paul Toole told a media conference to commemorate the 40th anniversary of RBT.
While alcohol is deemed a contributing factor in 17 per cent of road fatalities in NSW, illicit drugs are looking at being as a bigger danger.
Although random breath testing is a way of life in Australia, it is not a common road safety initiative overseas.
Alcohol breath-testing was introduced in NSW in December 1968 - when the alcohol limit was 0.08 (before it was lowered to 0.05 in 1980).
However, drivers could only be tested after an accident, driving offence, or if suspected by police of driving under the influence.
After years of debate, safety advocates pushed authorities to test drivers randomly.
RBT became law in NSW on December 10, 1985.
Well done NSW Police on a job well done, and thank you.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.