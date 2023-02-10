A West Australian man believes he has found the location of the Cessna aircraft VH-MDX which went missing more than 40 years ago.
He has provided images and co-ordinates to authorities and is eagerly waiting to hear of any progress in the search.
VH-MDX went missing in atrocious weather conditions 41 years ago.
It is Australia's only unsolved civil aviation incident and if located, will bring five missing persons cases to a close.
From his home in south west WA, Quenten Jackson used Google maps, eye witness accounts and a lot of nous to pinpoint what he believes is the final resting place of VH-MDX, somewhere north west of Dungog.
The exact location cannot be disclosed until the authorities have accessed the site.
Last November he travelled to Dungog in an attempt to reach the wreck, but was thwarted by steep, overgrown country in the Barrington Tops.
Quenten admits he underestimated the enormity of the Australian bush in this particular area, but according to his calculations, he got close.
However he admits he feels the task is better left to younger and fitter men than him.
After his failed attempt, Quenten spoke to authorities and handed over his information.
He believed it was intended to use a drone to access the site he had pinpointed in the first instance.
Quenten is still certain he got it right and that the plane is there and that the image shows the actual wreck.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
