A rescue mission to release a juvenile shark has been unsuccessful.
Measuring approximately one metre, the bronze whaler became stuck in the safety net at the southern end of the Tuncurry Rockpool earlier this morning, Thursday, February 9.
It is believed the inquisitive youngster was chasing a feed when it swam into the safety net, and was unable to move when it became wedged underwater.
The youngster was released by dive master, Joe Jeffries from Dive Forster and his partner Leanne.
Joe was alerted to the 'drama' by friends who had been swimming at the Rockpool after both MidCoast Council and police were informed.
Because council had recently banned scuba diving, Joe and Leanne could only use snorkelling gear to free the shark, which had drowned while still trapped in the net.
The shark was take to the Wallis Lake Fishermen's Co-op for disposal.
"If it had gone out to sea we would have left it," Joe said.
"But, it floated back into the Rockpool; we didn't want it sitting in the lake attracting more sharks."
Throughout the ordeal, swimmers seemed unfazed, continuing o cool off and exercise in the 20 plus degree water temperatures,
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
