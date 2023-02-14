Great Lakes Advocate
Council

MidCoast Council supports ban on logging in Bulga State Forest near Taree

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
February 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Picture Save Bulga Forest on Biripi Country.

Approval from councillors to lobby the State government to stop logging Bulga State Forest, north of Taree, was received with a standing ovation from the public gallery.

Local News

