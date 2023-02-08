UPDATE: Man dies following single-vehicle crash

EARLIER THIS MORNING:
A truck driver aged in his 20s died earlier this morning, Thursday, February 9 following a single-vehicle crash at Possum Brush.
About 2.30am emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway near The Lakes Way exit, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District were told a B-double truck had rolled over in the northbound lanes.
The male driver died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remain closed with a contraflow lane at Failford Road.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect significant delays.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
UPDATE:
Northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway at Rainbow Flat can now pass in one of the southbound lanes under contra flow traffic conditions following a B-double crash.
Northbound lanes of the highway had been closed approaching The Lakes Way.
Diversions have now been lifted.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow directions of traffic crews in the area and allow extra travel time.
EARLIER:
All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are closed at Rainbow Flat following to a B-double crash approaching The Lakes Way earlier this morning.
Motorists can divert via Failford Road and The Lakes Way to re-join the Pacific Highway.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles except B-doubles, which are being parked.
Motorists should also allow extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
Transport Management Centre Media: 02 8396 7942 or 8396 1585.
