Sophie Wilmen has made Stroud Raiders history following her coaching appointment with the women's league for this coming season.
She assumes the role from previous coach and mentor, Simon "Chappo" Chappell.
Having covered the league tag team manager role since its inception, Sophie is confident the advice and observations from Chappo will serve her well as she takes over the reins.
"I learned a lot from him the last couple of years, just watching how he coached and I'll definitely be trying to follow in his footsteps," Sophie said.
With the team in pre-season training, the focus has been on building fitness throughout the playing group.
For the season ahead though, the goal is to go one better than their 2022 grand final appearance and this time bring home the silverware.
Fingal Bay may have taken home the trophy that day, however, traditional rivals Dungog remain the team the Raiders most look forward to going up against.
"Our main rival is always Dungog, the local derby," Sophie said.
"It doesn't matter who you play, that's the one you always want to beat just because it's local."
Along with becoming the Raiders' first female coach, Sophie is also the only woman to have the coveted Clubman of the Year award, presented to her in 2018.
The club has been an integral part of the 22-year-old's life.
She has been knocking around the ground since the days when her father strapped on the boots for the club.
"I've lived in Stroud my whole life so I've always been around helping out since the club came back in 2007.
"I always used to go to training with dad and I've helped in the canteen and been to every game.
"Always there somewhere."
Anyone interested in joining the Stroud Raiders in any of their divisions can do so by contacting the club through its Facebook page.
