"What efforts have been made by MidCoast Council to both directly nominate, and to encourage and promote the nomination of the many community members and council staff, across our entire Local Government Area (LGA) , who contributed valiantly, and unwaveringly, to the protection of lives and property or in the service of interests that were not their own, for the National Emergency Medal which was declared by the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC December 2, 2020."

