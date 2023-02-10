MidCoast Council staff across the organisation contributed to the emergency situation during the Black Summer Bushfires of 2019-20 in many different ways and at many different levels, corporate services director, Steve Embry has shared.
"Rather than recognising individuals the collective efforts were recognised."
Mr Embry was answering a question with notice from councillor Peter Epov at this week's February monthly ordinary meeting who asked if council had nominated volunteers for the National Emergency Medal.
"What efforts have been made by MidCoast Council to both directly nominate, and to encourage and promote the nomination of the many community members and council staff, across our entire Local Government Area (LGA) , who contributed valiantly, and unwaveringly, to the protection of lives and property or in the service of interests that were not their own, for the National Emergency Medal which was declared by the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC December 2, 2020."
Mr Embry explained the National Emergency Medal covered significant emergency events.
The bushfires of 2019 was one such event, he said.
Council management considered the National Emergency Medal in June 2021 and made the decision not to submit an organisational application.- MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry
"The MidCoast LGA was included in the blanket eligibility declaration along with the other LGAs directly impacted by the bushfires.
"The medal application process includes provision for group, agency or organisation applications.
"There are specific requirements for applications from NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW and many community members contributed as part of these organisations.
"Any applications related to services to those agencies must be submitted as a consolidated agency list and cannot be submitted individually.
"Council management considered the National Emergency Medal in June 2021 and made the decision not to submit an organisational application."
