Great Lakes Advocate

Two Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club competitors set the pas at the weekend's Little Athletics Regional Championships

By Lee McDonald
February 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella McDonald. Picture supplied.

Two Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club competitors set the Little Athletics Regional Championships on fire setting new records at this year's carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.