Two Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club competitors set the Little Athletics Regional Championships on fire setting new records at this year's carnival.
Ella McDonald, who competed in under 11 events and under 17 competitor, Tarli Black, both took gold and set new regional records in hot conditions at the Tamworth Athletics Track last weekend, February 4-5.
On Saturday morning Ella lined up in the under 11s high jump final in what would turn out to be an enthralling and hotly contested final.
The top four jumpers would set heights well above the other regional carnivals around the State.
After some jittery moments around the 1:30m mark Ella and a previous State champion, Eliete Munn Power from Woolgoolga Athletics Club juked it out eventually raising the bar a number of times to pass the previous regional record of 1:37m and setting a new record at 1:39m.
After both failed to clear 1:41 metre a nervous wait ensued until Ella was declared the winner on the countback rule.
For both jumpers this mark places them in the top jumpers Nationally and sets them up nicely for the State championships in March.
For Ella this has been a dream after placing third in the past two seasons and only made State as a qualifier from outside the top 16 automatic regional athletes.
Forster's own sprint queen, Tarli Black, competing as a junior for a final year with NSW Little As, set the sprint track alight with dazzling displays in the 100 and 200 metre events.
Running agonisingly close to the 100 metre record in a blustery headwind on Saturday, missing the record by .16 of second.
Conditions changed for the better on the Sunday with a slight tailwind greeting Tarli for the 200 metre heats and final along with a sharp seven degree increase in the temperature to 34 degrees.
After setting a new record in the 200 metre heats in the morning Tarli then returned to the track for the final later that day and again broke her own record with a sizzling 25.58 second run.
Looking at that run with no disrespect to the other girls who are all fine runners, Tarli was a class above and should find the State championships as a platform to lower her times even further with faster competition.
The Hart Sport State Track and Field Championships will be contested on March 18-19 at the Sydney Athletics Centre.
