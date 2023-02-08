Great Lakes Advocate

Work on Likely Street will begin tomorrow, weather permitting

February 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Final touches on Likely Street, Forster

Asphalt works are planned for Likely Street, Forster from tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10. February, weather permitting.

Local News

