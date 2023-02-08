Final touches on Likely Street, Forster

Asphalt works are planned for Likely Street, Forster from tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10. February, weather permitting.
Likely Street will be closed to through traffic, with road users asked to detour around the site for the duration of works.
Traffic controllers will be on site to direct local residents.
On-street parking will cease while asphalting takes place, but residents will be able to access their properties.
Asphalting and line marking are among the final steps in completing the 500-metre upgrade from Kularoo Drive to Garden Street.
Ongoing wet weather conditions, along with contractor availability and supply shortages delayed the project's completion.- MidCoast Council transport and engineering executive manager, Peter Gesling
Improvements included kerb and guttering as well as widening of the road to create space for on-street parking.
"Ongoing wet weather conditions, along with contractor availability and supply shortages delayed the project's completion," MidCoast Council transport and engineering executive manager, Peter Gesling said.
"We're happy that residents and those who regularly use this busy street can enjoy safer, more pleasant driving conditions," Mr Gesling said.
Road users are reminded to observe reduced speed limits and temporary traffic arrangements until works are completed.
Council and the contractors thank the community for their patience and understanding.
