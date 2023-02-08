Great Lakes Advocate

Taree trainer Bob Milligan dies, aged 80

February 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Bob Milligan

THE racing industry is mourning the passing of Taree trainer Bob Milligan who died on Friday, February 3.

