Fans of Roy Orbison and/or the Everly Brothers are in for a treat, but only if you're fast.
You Got It! - a salute to Roy Orbison is live in concert at the Manning Entertainment Centre this Saturday, February 11, 2023, and seats are still available.
The show is direct from Las Vegas and stars "The Voice from Down Under", John Stephan.
Wesley Orbison, Roy Orbison's eldest son, is very proud to fully endorse and present this live concert experience remembering his father as you relive the sound of all the magical hits of the legendary Roy Orbison in an International production.
The show features spoken word from Wesley with a personal narrative of Roy's intriguing, yet tragic, life.
Internationally renowned artist John Stephan will be celebrating and paying the ultimate homage to "The Big O", showcasing all his classic hits together with Roy Orbison's massive 15 number one hits right across the world, with a special tribute to The Everly Brothers.
Relive the glory days of of the singer songwriter as John Stephan performs Roy Orbison's iconic hits such as Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove All Night, Leah, Working For The Man, Blue Bayou, Only The Lonely, In Dreams, Blue Angel, You Got It, Running Scared and many more.
The special tribute to music legends The Everly Brothers will include timeless hits such as Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, All I Have To Do Is Dream, Bird Dog, Let It Be Me, (Til) I Kissed You, Cathy's Clown, Crying In The Rain and When Will I Be Loved.
With a voice filled with warmth, emotion and a four-octave range, John Stephan will take audience members on an incredible trip through the storied career of Orbison, covering a multitude of his chart-topping hits.
John Stephan has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and is the recipient of a string of national and international awards.
Working alongside the best in the business he has garnered strong support and friendship with some of the music industry's most prestigious producers and writers including Walter Afanasleff, Babyface, Dann Huff, Vince Gill and Jorgen Elofsson, to name a few. He has shared the stage with some of the world's finest artists including Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Jewel, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and many more.
John Stephan has toured Japan, USA and parts of Europe and based himself in the USA starring in his show on the Las Vegas Strip, Maui and Nashville to thunderous applause and standing ovations.
"By experiencing this show you could not get any closer to the late great music legend Roy Orbison." - (Tony Conway Roy Orbison's former booking agent)
You Got It! A Salute to Roy Orbison is on at the MEC on Saturday, February 11 from 2pm.
Bookings can be made by calling the Box Office on 6592 5466, or online at www.themec.com.au.
