Additional upgrade work to the Smiths Lake Recreation Area began earlier this week with a community planting day.
The upgrade project, which will be undertaken throughout this month, is being supported through a $68,293 Federal government grant from round two of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program
"I was pleased to meet with council and community representatives involved in the project," Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said.
"The local community has done a magnificent job in developing a vision for the area and funded a masterplan for the beautification works," he said.
"The plan also aims to promote recreational opportunities for the community and visitors and draws inspiration from Smiths Lake sandbar, channels and sand flats."
The works will involve the installation of a gravel footpath, a feature tree and understory planting, building of mounded landforms and installation of bollards.
The recreation area will be open for use during these initial works.
This stage of the project is expected to be complete by 28 February.
MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said the Smiths Lake community had got behind the project and council valued their input.
"The upgrade to the recreation reserve will be a welcome addition to the popular skate park and netball courts currently on this site," she said.
