The Reserve Bank of Australia meets for its first cash rate decision of 2023 today.
At its last meeting in December the RBA increased the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.10 per cent.
The slowest increase in prices in a year has stoked hopes inflation has peaked but a rate rise to bring the cash rate to 3.35 per cent is still expected today.
Follow the rates decision live here (blog may take a moment to load):
Retail prices grew 1.1 per cent in the December quarter and the volume of sales declined as rising living costs convinced households to pare back their spending, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
On February 2, the International Monetary Fund called for more interest rate hikes and federal government spending restraint as the country navigates a "narrow path" to slow inflation without tipping into recession.
In a major update on the health of the economy, the IMF forecast growth to slow to 1.6 per cent in 2023, down from about 3.6 per cent in 2022, as higher interest rates and weaker global growth weigh on demand and net exports, but predicted the country would avoid a recession.
"Australia has reached a stronger cyclical position than many other advanced economies, with limited scarring," the IMF report said.
"From its strong ... position, Australia's economy is expected to come to a soft landing in 2023."
Back in December RBA Governor, Philip Lowe, said inflation in Australia was too high at 6.9 per cent over the year to October.
"Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is also playing a role. Returning inflation to target requires a more sustainable balance between demand and supply," he said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.