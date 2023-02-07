Great Lakes Advocate
The RBA has raised the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent, as expected.

Kim Chappell
By Kim Chappell
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:01pm
RIGHT: RBA Governor, Philip Lowe.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets for its first cash rate decision of 2023 today.

