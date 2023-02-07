SIX Forster Aquatic Swim Club members have qualified for the State Speedo Sprint Series finals to be held in Sydney on Saturday, March 4.
This follows the North Coast (southern) trials held at Taree.
Those going to Sydney are Piper Bamford, Kaitlin Perry, Riley Brown, Hamish Carmichael, Liam Fletcher and Zane Fletcher who all qualified for speedo finals by finishing top four in their events.
The club recorded some strong results at the meet, that was contested by 180 athletes.
As the Swimming North Coast region is so big, northern and southern qualifiers are held on the same day, with the northern event at Maclean.
The results are merged and the first four combined place getters qualify State.
Meanwhile, Forster swimmers will contest the Gloucester picnic carnival this Saturday. while others will soon be contesting the NSW Country Championships.
