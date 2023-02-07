Great Lakes Advocate

Forster swimmers at Speedo Sprint qualifying carnival at Taree| Photos

Updated February 7 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SIX Forster Aquatic Swim Club members have qualified for the State Speedo Sprint Series finals to be held in Sydney on Saturday, March 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.