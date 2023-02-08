GREAT Lakes now face a struggle to claim the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership with two matches remaining in the season-proper.
The Dolphins were bumped from the competition lead when upset by Gloucester at Gloucester in the round 13 game last Saturday, February 4.
Great Lakes now meet equal third placed Wingham on Saturday before tackling Taree United at Chatham Park in Taree in the final round encounter.
United now leads the competition by three points from Lakes.
These two sides will meet in the major semi-final on Saturday, February 25, regardless of what happens in the next fortnight.
United plays the Gloucester this weekend.
Wingham goes into this Saturday's game against the Dolphins in indifferent form.
The Upper Manning XI were on the cusp of the top two three weeks ago, but consecutive losses ended those hopes.
They also had a closer-than-expected win over last placed Taree West last Saturday.
Meanwhile Ryan Yates starred with the bat and ball for Gloucester in the win over Great Lakes at Gloucester.
Yates held the Gloucester innings together with a well hit 75.
He put on 89 with Jye Barkwill (26), with pair coming together with Gloucester struggling at 3/50.
Yates hit three boundaries and three sixes in his stay at the crease before he fell to Ishan Thapa Magar.
Gloucester then slumped from 4/139 when Yates was dismissed to 8/152.
Sam Whitbread contributed a valuable 15 to push the score to 176 from the 40 overs.
Ishan Thapa Magar, with 3/27, was the most successful bowler.
Rhys Summerville then struck early for the Bushmen, capturing the prize wickets of Liam Simpson for two and Dean Elliott for a duck, leaving Great Lakes 2/2.
Sam Hull and Ryan Clark then took the score to 42 before Hull was trapped in front by Yates for 30.
Clark was next to go for 25 with the score at 84.
Wickets tumbled quickly then as the Bushmen took control and the last pair, Will Elliott and Lucas Monks teamed up with the score at 9/117.
They gave the Dolphins some hope when they took the score to 139 before Monks was bowled by Summerville for 10. Elliott remained not out 11.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
