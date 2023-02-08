Great Lakes Advocate

GREAT Lakes face a struggle to claim the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership with two matches remaining in the season-proper

By Mick McDonald
February 9 2023 - 3:00am
Sam Hull top scored for Great Lakes in the clash against Gloucester. The Dolphins face Wingham on Saturday at Tuncurry.

