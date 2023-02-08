Great Lakes Advocate

Winner of the match will host the grand final on Saturday, February 25.

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 8 2023 - 1:00pm
Great Lakes batter Brandon Townsend plays defensively during a T2 game this season. The Dolphins will play in the T3 major semi-final on Saturday.

MANNING T2 cricket minor premiers, Pacific Palms will take on Taree United in the major semi-final this Saturday, February 11 at Palms.

