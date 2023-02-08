MANNING T2 cricket minor premiers, Pacific Palms will take on Taree United in the major semi-final this Saturday, February 11 at Palms.
Winner of the match will host the grand final on Saturday, February 25.
Old Bar will meet Bulahdelah at Old Bar in the minor semi.
In T3 Great Lakes will host Wingham Australian Hotel at Forster in the major semi-final.
Palms secured the minor premiership when beating Taree West by nine wickets in the last round played at Pacific Palms.
A blistering unbeaten 116 by Jock Webb highlighted the win.
Chasing Taree West's total of 192 Palms lost opener Keaten Murray for 18 with the score at 38.
However, Webb joined Nick Montague at the crease and flayed the bowling.
He hit 10 boundaries and six sixes in a 75 ball stay. Montague played the support role and remained 50 not out from 80 deliveries.
He hit three boundaries and a six.
Earlier, Caleb Grimshaw starred with the ball for Palms.
He finished with 5/26 from eight after Taree West won the toss and elected to bat.
The leading four sides at the completion of the season-proper are contesting the T2 finals, with the remaining four battling it out for the T3 crown.
