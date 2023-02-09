Great Lakes Advocate

Forster's women's league tag side will take on Raymond Terrace Magpies

February 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry first grade coach Jake Bolt.

FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will play a trial game against Corrimal Cougars at the Harry Elliott Oval on Saturday, March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.