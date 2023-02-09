FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will play a trial game against Corrimal Cougars at the Harry Elliott Oval on Saturday, March 18.
This will be followed by the club's season launch.
The Hawks will play the Cougars in three grades.
Forster's women's league tag side will take on Raymond Terrace Magpies.
Former Newcastle Knights five-eighth, Jarrod Mullen is playing for the Cougars this year.
The Hawks have started training and have reported solid attendances.
Jake Bolt has taken over as coach of the first grade side.
Talisa Eason is the league tag coach with veteran mentor, Tony Clifton taking on the under 18s.
Keegan Dodd, a three-time winner of the Group Three reserve grade player of the year, is captain-coach of the reserve grade side.
The Hawks will play Wingham at Wingham in the opening round of the Group Three season on Sunday, April 30.
First home game will be against Port Sharks on Sunday, May 7.
