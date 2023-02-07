Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council thanks BlazeAid on behalf of community

February 7 2023 - 12:00pm
BlazeAid volunteers pictured in Krambach. The group has been supporting flood and bushfire recovery efforts in the Mid-Coast region since 2019. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council has joined the community thanking BlazeAid volunteers for supporting flood and bushfire recovery efforts since 2019.

