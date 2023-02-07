MidCoast Council has joined the community thanking BlazeAid volunteers for supporting flood and bushfire recovery efforts since 2019.
"We want to thank BlazeAid for their extraordinary work and commitment to the Mid-Coast region," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
BlazeAid builds boundary fencing in flood and bushfire affected areas.
On the Mid-Coast volunteers worked on Oxley and Mitchells islands, Ghinni Ghinni, Krambach and Caffreys Flat.
More than 25 kilometres of fencing was rebuilt on 35 properties in the last 12 months.
BlazeAid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals after natural disasters helping to rebuild fences and other structures damaged or destroyed by fires and floods.
Some of the country they work on was so steep access was difficult even via 4WD.
We acknowledge both the physical help BlazeAid has provided and the mental health support they have given to local families.- MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
Volunteers often work in disaster-affected areas for many months.
Their work helps individuals and families and rebuilds local communities.
Volunteers help lift the spirits of people who are often facing their second or third disaster event.
The Mid-Coast has seen several floods after years of drought and devastating bushfires.
"We acknowledge both the physical help BlazeAid has provided and the mental health support they have given to local families," Mr De Szell said.
Council supported BlazeAid's stay by organising locations for volunteers to camp and securing funding through Resilience NSW to cover all camp costs.
"Thank you to the Oxley Island Hall committee for hosting BlazeAid's final camp."
To volunteer with BlazeAid at one of their camps across the country, or to learn more about the organisation visit: blazeaid.com.au/
