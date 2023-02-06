Diploma of Nursing students studying atTAFE NSW Taree campus are being given guaranteed work placements, the opportunity for employment while studying and a guaranteed interview for a position at private hospitals operated by Ramsay Health Care after they graduate.
The Ramsay Cadetship Program is a partnership between Ramsay Health Care and TAFE NSW.
It comes as the nation's nursing ranks face a skills gap worsened by the pandemic, with the Health Department predicting a shortfall of about 85,000 nurses nation-wide by 2025.
"This partnership ensures TAFE NSW nursing students become part of the Ramsay workforce while still studying and gives them a practical experience of their course material," TAFE NSW nursing discipline leader Zachary Byfield said.
The partnership also ensures TAFE NSW Taree students are given a mentor during work placement and work across a number of wards and departments, affording them a deeper understanding of Ramsay's culture, policies and practices.
As well as a job within a Ramsay hospital while they study, cadets receive a guaranteed graduate interview when they finish their course.
Positions on offer for cadets in NSW include assistants in nursing and undergraduate enrolled nurse or registered nurse or midwifery roles in a range of areas including operating suites, maternity, mental health, cardiac and rehabilitation services.
TAFE NSW nursing discipline leader, Zachary Byfield said the partnership provided a powerful example of how Australia's largest vocational education and training provider worked closely with industry to address critical workforce needs.
"The pandemic has reinforced the vital role our nurses play in our communities and TAFE NSW is committed to ensuring a steady pipeline of nursing graduates across the State," Mr Byfield said.
Ramsay Health Care chief nurse and clinical services director, Bernadette Eather, said the national cadetship program would help develop leading nurses of the future.
"Ramsay Health Care has a wonderful relationship with TAFE NSW and we're excited to take this a step further by offering cadetship places to TAFE NSW Diploma of Nursing students," Dr Eather said.
"The cadets will gain valuable experience and genuine insight into what it's like working in the healthcare industry as a nurse.
"They will get to partner with experienced Ramsay Health Care nurses who are committed to providing excellent health care for their patients.
"Best of all, they will become part of the Ramsay family and be surrounded by a team committed to helping them grow their skills and excel in their nursing careers."
