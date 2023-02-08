Dolphins prepare for sevens

Dolphins' coach, Ron McCarthy has called on Forster Tuncurry Rugby Union Club players, young and old, to prepare for the approaching annual Crescent Head seven-a-side tournament.
"It is a tough carnival," he said.
Seven-minute halves do not sound particularly wearying but in a seven-player team on a full-sized rugby field, it is an exhausting game.
"Starting on Thursday evening, we will have three training sessions - (tonight) Thursday, Tuesday and Thursday - for the Crescent Head carnival on Saturday week.
"It is an ideal preparation for us for the start of the Kennards Hire premiership competition.
"But we need players, aged 17 and older."
It appears the Dolphins' recent captain, Mark Hagarty, probably the finest inside-centre the club has fielded, has played his last game for the club.
It is understood he plans to go overseas.
Consequently, versatile and experienced players such as Liam Brady and Kaleb Trudgett will be needed in senior roles.in the team.
So much depends on the availability of Mid North Coast Axeman representative backrower, Blake Polson.
Polson appeared for the Port Macquarie Pirates club last season and was injured in a head clash collision with a team-mate.
His future is uncertain.
Polson has indicated to Ron McCarthy he will assist with the coaching of the Dolphins.
Clearly, it has been a most frustrating time for a splendid footballer.
Big lock, Lachlan Daczko, may be available again, a powerful, young player with an important role in the pack.
