Dolphins prepare for sevens

By Phil Wilkins
February 9 2023 - 10:00am
Blake Polson will take on an assistant coaching role with the Dolphins this year.

Dolphins' coach, Ron McCarthy has called on Forster Tuncurry Rugby Union Club players, young and old, to prepare for the approaching annual Crescent Head seven-a-side tournament.

