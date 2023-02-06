MidCoast Council will receive $6,618,447 to assist with urgent repairs to the local road network.
The funding is part of the State government's $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix potholes.
MidCoast Council engineering and infrastructure director, Robert Scott said funding would assist with essential road work.
"This additional funding will allow us to extend our current program to some of the lower traffic roads that are riddled with potholes," Mr Scott said.
Mayor, Claire Pontin has also welcomed the funding announcement.
"This funding will help us repair some of the recent damage to our roads in the Mid-Coast," Cr Pontin said.
"The significant rain events that have hit our region over the past three years have had a big impact on our road network and this funding will help us continue our program to address those issues and improve the local roads for our communities," she said.
