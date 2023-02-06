With many households struggling with the cost of living, an answer to escalating food bills may be at our very fingertips - so long as we're prepared to get a bit of dirt under our nails occasionally.
And that answer is permaculture.
A design system used to create sustainable environments ranging from gardens to commercial enterprises, permaculture can be used by those simply interested in saving money and providing fresh produce for their families.
One such person is Hallidays Point resident and committed permaculturalist, Megan Cooke, who discovered the practice almost by accident and has gone on to make it part of her life as well as her business.
"I was working as a gardener in Sydney mowing lawns and the guy I was working with handed me a book titled 'Introduction to Permaculture' by Bill Mollison, who was the co-founder of permaculture," Megan said.
"After I read that book, I was just like, 'oh my goodness, this just absolutely makes sense'."
Following her discovery, in 2006 Megan completed a permaculture design course conducted by Robyn Francis, an experience she describes as like having her head explode with new ideas to make a positive difference in the world, starting with her own block of land.
Fast forward more than a decade and Australia has seen food shortages become a reality, brought to the forefront by the intersection of COVID induced primary industry labour shortages combined with prolonged extreme weather events.
It is a situation that has prompted many to seek solutions beyond reliance on the large supermarket chains. Especially if the results lead to the consumption of healthier products at a reduced cost.
"The other thing about growing your own food is that it's packed full of nutrients.
"For example, if you pick an orange off the tree it's got the most amount of nutrients at that point, compared to oranges or apples that have been stored for months on end before they actually reach the consumer in the supermarket.
"Not to mention all the pesticides that have been sprayed on them."
These days Megan is busy with her business, Garden to Table Permaculture, through which she provides permaculture design consultation services, assisting clients set up productive fruit and vegetable gardens of their own.
In addition, she runs a series of online workshops aimed at helping others become more self-reliant by providing healthy, economical solutions to food pricing, quality, and supply chain related shortages.
"One of the principles in permaculture is to creatively use and respond to change, like right now we're seeing rapid changes in the world with climate change, inflation, cost of living; all of those sorts of things," Megan said.
Who knows, perhaps the answers to many of our challenges have been with us the whole time.
If you would like to learn more about permaculture or to participate in one of Megan's online courses you can contact her via www.gardentotable.com.au/ or call 0413 769 530
