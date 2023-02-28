Gabriel dishes up a delicious taste of Italy

The casual observer could be forgiven for thinking they were visiting an Italian or French village and not the end of Wharf Street, Forster.
It is a beautiful vista created by Forster businessman and dining entrepreneur, Gabriel Darzi, who has a string of popular cafes and restaurants, the Sicilian Restaurant, Toscana Brasserie and now Poulette Rotisserie scattered around Forster.
In Taree, there is Café Giardino.
Gabriel has drawn on his Italian-Persian heritage, and scoured the pages of his nona's recipe books to inject a unique and friendly European vibe into his restaurants and cafes.
In fact, Gabriel's grandmother's influence can be found throughout his eateries, from the hanging plants on the sunny terrace to the whimsical collections of chinaware and knick knacks.
And, just like his grandmother who was renowned throughout her village for her delicious dishes and generous hospitality, Gabriel's eateries have mirrored that atmosphere.
"We're not just restaurants and cafes; we create beautiful venues where we just happen to sell food," Gabriel said.
"We want to give you an experience; we give you every reason to be here.
"It's just like visiting my grandmother's house, and you don't want to leave."
And, just like his grandmother, the dishes served at his eateries are made from scratch - including bread, pasta and cheese - while produce, seafood and meat are sourced locally.
We're not just restaurants and cafes; we create beautiful venues where we just happen to sell food.- Forster businessman and dining entrepreneur, Gabriel Darzi
Gabriel has base flavours, tweaking the menu to suit the community.
"As long as it is fresh and yummy; it is good food."
Plans are already underway to expand the recently opened French inspired Poulette Rotisserie with a special winter Sunday roast offering.
The menu will expand to include a range of traditional Aussie favourites - baked potatoes, cauliflower and cheese, roasted or steamed mixed vegetables - complemented with side orders of home-made desserts.
Diners also can eat in at a table set with conventional dinner ware and cutlery, or take their order home.
Explaining the concept behind the rotisserie's opening, Gabriel said he wanted to develop an eatery where there was an identified need.
"There were no proper rotisseries in town."
With the large number of retirees, working families and holidaymakers, the rotisserie is a convenient, delicious and healthy alternative to home cooked meals, Gabriel said.
And, the sauces and sides are made from scratch, many from his grandmother's recipe book
Gabriel honed the cooking skills he learned from his grandmother under the expertise of famed British chef, restaurateur, television personality and writer, Gordon Ramsay.
Before venturing to Australia Gabriel worked in a number of London's top restaurants.
Gabriel says he has put Forster on the travel map, with Toscano regularly voted the most recommended restaurant, while international designer and stylist has described the ambience 'amazing'.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.