Country Championship final qualifier to be raced at Tuncurry for the first time

By Mark Brassell
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 12:30pm
The Mid North Coast Country Championship qualifying race will highlight Sunday's meeting at Tuncurry. Photo Steve Hart

A 43-year-old dream comes of age next Sunday when Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club presents its first Newhaven Park Country Championships.

