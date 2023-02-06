A 43-year-old dream comes of age next Sunday when Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club presents its first Newhaven Park Country Championships.
The race club was formed back in 1980 by Norm Roberts, John Darcy and Don Creighton and four years later they were joined by Les Dunk and Rusty Begg.
In 1985 Norm Roberts arrived at a meeting and said he'd found some land that was suitable to become their racetrack.
During the next 15 years these men worked tirelessly to organise the sale of the sand dredged from the lake and used the funds to build the now picturesque racecourse.
The club was granted a licence to conduct races in 2008 and the rest is history - current president Garry McQuillan declared: "I believe this meeting will be the making of our racetrack and we intend to make the day better than any that we have ever held.
"We're selling entry tickets online as we are having an express lane entry gate for quicker access for our patrons.
"We're also aiming at the 18 to 35-year-olds with DJ music and extra bars and food vans.
"Of course, we will be selling the now famous prawn rolls and Wallis Lake Barclay Oysters."
Feature race is the $150,000 Newhaven Park Mid North Coast Country Championships (1400m) with the first two home securing a place in the $500,000 Final at Royal Randwick on April 1.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.