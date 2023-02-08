Great Lakes Advocate

Terry Evans to have two starters in Country Championship qualifier at Tuncurry

By Greg Prichard
February 9 2023 - 6:00am
Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans with his two hopes for Sunday's Country Championship heat at Tuncurry, Sir Ravanelli and Par Avion.

TERRY Evans is the only on-course trainer at Tuncurry and he'll be doing his best to make it a home-town victory when the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club stages the $150,000 MNCRA Country Championships for the first time this Sunday, February 12.

