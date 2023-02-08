TERRY Evans is the only on-course trainer at Tuncurry and he'll be doing his best to make it a home-town victory when the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club stages the $150,000 MNCRA Country Championships for the first time this Sunday, February 12.
Evans will be sending two horses - Sir Ravanelli and Par Avion - to the race and likes both their chances, but the five-year-old grey gelding Sir Ravanelli in particular.
"I'd love to be the hometown hero. Who wouldn't?" Evans said.
"A lot of people will be backing the big grey horse. Hopefully, having the Country Championships and the interest it creates will lead to more people signing up as members of the Tuncurry-Forster club and wanting to become owners," he said.
"And, if one of my horses can win the race, more owners wanting to race with my stable."
The winner and runner-up in the 1400-metre race will qualify for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final over the same distance at Randwick on April 1.
Sir Ravanelli, a $34 chance with TAB fixed odds for the final, has won four times and been placed four times in his 11 starts, including a last-start win in a Benchmark 66 handicap over 1100 metres at Port Macquarie on January 20.
He has competed strongly in TAB Highway races in Sydney, racking up two seconds and a third.
"We purchased Sir Ravanelli as an unraced horse out of the trials in New Zealand and when he got here he showed us a lot of ability from the start," Evans said.
"He's gone from strength to strength and is finally starting to mature and I think he'll be a really big chance in the race if he can settle and then get home.
"He hasn't won over 1400 yet, but I really think that distance will suit him now because he has learned to settle better.
I'd love to be the hometown hero. Who wouldn't- Tuncurry trainer, Terry Evans
"He carried big weights in some of his recent races and he'll drop in weight for this race, so hopefully he can find a position just off the pace and get home over the top of them.
"We'd be disappointed if he didn't take up a position just off the lead. He's got the early speed and can lead, but just off the pace is probably the best position for him."
Five-year-old mare Par Avion hasn't won a race since October, 2021, but is capable of challenging at this level at her best.
"She ran in this event last year and was very unlucky," Evans said.
"She almost fell with 50 metres to go and finished seventh.
"That was our first crack at the Country Championships. This year she's a bit more mature. She's only small, but she'll get 1400 on her ear and if she gets the right run she'll finish off strongly."
Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club president, Garry McQuillan is certainly cheering for the local trainer to produce the winner.
"Honestly, how good would it be?" McQuillan said.
"A hometown hero. Everyone loves someone who comes from the town and achieves, and it would be so good if our man Terry Evans could win this great race, whether it's with Sir Ravanelli or his other horse.
"It would be fantastic.
"Our local hero. He'll get a good pat on the back, we'll all be cheering for him. I'd love to see him at Randwick with the horse in the final.
"It would be a great feather in the cap for Terry, the club and the community."
