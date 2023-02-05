Surf Life Saving has been in the local headlines following the hugely successful 2023 Oakberry Acao NSW Surf Country Championships in Forster, hosted by Cape Hawke Surf Club.
The majority of stars in this event were nippers or had their involvement in surf sports begin as they progressed through the Surf Life Saving Australia nippers program for children aged 5-13.
By the time they graduate from nippers and become youth members of a surf club, they are eligible to undertake the Surf Rescue Certificate en route to the primary rescue award, the bronze medallion at 15 years of age.
At 14 years of age, elite club members may be nominated by their club for the branch junior life saver of the year award.
The criteria for selection include contribution to Surf Life Saving Australia, promotion of surf lifesaving to the community, peer leadership, surf lifesaving knowledge and skills.
The Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB) held its award selections yesterday, Sunday, February 5 at Black Head Surf Club.
Each season, the branch, which includes clubs from throughout the Great Lakes (Forster, Black Head, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms) and the Manning (Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar), invites clubs to nominate an under 14-year-old male and female for this prestigious award.
Candidates are interviewed by a panel about their contribution, experiences and knowledge of surf lifesaving, and also looking at the contribution they feel they can make to their club and the organisation as they move up through the ranks.
The 2023 LNCSLSB nominees were Bronte Eady, Crowdy Head SLSC, Jack Drury, Crowdy Head, Lucy Miller, Taree-Old Bar, Miley Cox, Black Head and Maxim Ceccato, Cape Hawke.
Joining the announcement were members and guests from the six branch clubs along with Craig Fuller, representing the major partner of Surf Lifesaving LNC branch, Newcastle Permanent.
Mr Fuller was there to announce the 2023 female junior life saver of the year was Lucy Miller, while Jack Drury was the male winner.
Mr Fuller congratulated all nominees who were nominated to represented their clubs, and said they all had interviewed extremely well and their families and clubs should be proud of their accomplishments.
LNCSLSB president, Ross Blowers also congratulated the two winners and nominees and extended his thanks to Newcastle Permanent for its continued support of important youth development programs such as the Junior Lifesaver of the Year program, and its work raising awareness of the important role surf lifesaving plays in the community.
The two winners will travel to the week-long SLSNSW junior development camp in Sydney, joining fellow title holders from branches throughout NSW where they learn leadership and other important development skills to bring back to their clubs and branches.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.